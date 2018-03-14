SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Earlier this month, Action News was invited to Washington Township High School as health teacher Matt Groark surprised his students with tickets to a Philadelphia 76ers game.
That came after the kids first surprised him with a set of tickets for the teacher and his wife, to lift their spirits following their fifth miscarriage in seven years.
The most recent loss happened in January when Kristen Groark was more than four months along.
When the Sixers got wind of the teens' kindness, they offered the whole group free seats and VIP balcony suites.
That game was Tuesday night.
Not only did the South Jersey teacher get a chance to take part in a little on-court contest, his wife got the opportunity to hug each of his students, thanking them for their compassion.
The best part? The Groarks were able to bring their own little boys to the game, giving the whole family a chance to enjoy a night of fun after so much heartbreak.
