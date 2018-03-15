EDUCATION

21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout

EMBED </>More Videos

21 students suspended for walking out. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

MERZTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Twenty-one students in Berks County were suspended for participating in the national school walkout.

It happened at Brandywine Heights High School in Mertztown Wednesday morning.

The school superintendent had decided students who wanted to participate in the national event could attend a symposium on school safety in the auditorium, but not walk out like thousands of students across the country.

EMBED More News Videos

Students across region participate in National School Walkout: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 14, 2018



They were calling for stronger gun safety measures after the school shooting massacre in Parkland Florida.

The 21 students chose to violate that ruling and gathered by the flagpole. All of them were suspended for one day.

At the symposium, school officials shared a new security measure that would scan all visitors' driver's licenses to check for red flags in their backgrounds.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newshigh schoolgun violenceschool shootingstudents
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News