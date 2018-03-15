CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Police say stray gunfire wounded an innocent 15-year-old boy in Chester.
It happened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Lamokin Street.
The boy was outside tossing a baseball, police say, when he was struck in the hand and leg by a stray bullet.
Medics rushed him to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment.
The teen is expected to make a full recovery.
Police have made no arrests in connection with the case.
