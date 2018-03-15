Teenage boy hit by stray bullet in Chester, Pa.

Teen hit by stray gunfire: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say stray gunfire wounded an innocent 15-year-old boy in Chester.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Lamokin Street.

The boy was outside tossing a baseball, police say, when he was struck in the hand and leg by a stray bullet.

Medics rushed him to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have made no arrests in connection with the case.

