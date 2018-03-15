Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Authorities have announced an arrest in last week's hit-and-run incident in Radnor that left a 69-year-old man dead.
30-year-old Kevin Gaughan of Paoli turned himself in at the Radnor Township Municipal Building Thursday morning.
"All he needed to do was stop and help," said Delaware County Assistant District Attorney Katayon Copeland. "But what he did was the exact opposite."
The incident happened on Tuesday March 6 just after 8 p.m. in the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue.
Police say 69-year-old Fred Gitterman was crossing Lancaster Ave when he was struck. He was taken to Bryn Mawr hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the driver slowed down, but then sped off westbound heading toward West Chester.
Authorities say Gaughan tried to cover up his role in the tragedy.
"Upon striking the victim, the defendant drove off and 24 minutes later he was at his house filing a fraudulent insurance claim," said Copeland.
Bail was set at 10% of $500,000. He posted the money and was released Thursday afternoon.
A large contingent of Gaughan's family showed up in court to support him.
"There's not going to be any winners here," said his attorney, Robert Donatoni. "A man was killed, a 30-year-old young man with a young wife and a 2-year-old baby - their future and fate hang in the balance here."
Gaughan faces 20 years in prison if he's convicted on all charges.
