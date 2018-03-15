HEALTH & FITNESS

Tips to detox from unhealthy processed foods

EMBED </>More Videos

Tips to detox from unhealthy processed foods: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One way to improve your overall health is to cut back on processed foods, but for many people, that's easier said than done.

But it's not impossible. The best way to start is by slowly taking a few items out of your diet.

You can replace them with fresh food like fruit or vegetables.

And when it comes to bread or grains, look for the whole-wheat options instead of the processed, white products.

And planning ahead is key. If you keep fruit, trail mix or yogurt with you at work or school, it will give you something to go to instead of hitting the vending machine.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdietingdiets
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News