PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A former Philadelphia Police officer has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.
Michael Long was arrested a few months after a Good Samaritan found a dog, named Cranberry, emaciated, in a trash bag in Wissahickon Valley Park in November of 2016.
Long was suspended from his job after his arrest with the intent to dismiss.
His plea got him one-year probation and he has agreed to never own a dog again.
Cranberry made a full recovery and has found a loving forever home.
