Former Philly police officer pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Philly officer pleads guilty in animal cruelty case. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A former Philadelphia Police officer has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Michael Long was arrested a few months after a Good Samaritan found a dog, named Cranberry, emaciated, in a trash bag in Wissahickon Valley Park in November of 2016.

Long was suspended from his job after his arrest with the intent to dismiss.

His plea got him one-year probation and he has agreed to never own a dog again.

Cranberry made a full recovery and has found a loving forever home.

***HERE***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsanimal crueltypolice officerofficer arrested
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News