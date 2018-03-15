Man allegedly steals Jeep from dealership during test drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Man allegedly steals car during test drive: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 15, 2018 (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a report of a car theft from a dealership in the city's Frankford section that allegedly occurred during a test drive.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Philly Auto dealership on the 4500 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Dealership employees said a man expressed interest in a late model Jeep Cherokee and subsequently took the car for a test drive.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video from Frankford car dealership where man allegedly stole a car during a test drive.



According to the salesman, during the test drive the man started driving erratically, resulting in the salesman telling him to pull over.

The salesman said he was attempting to switch seats with the man when he allegedly pulled a gun and drove off, leaving the salesman stranded on the side of the road.

The suspect sped off and has not been seen since.

No shots were fired.

The vehicle is described as a red Jeep Cherokee with a black roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscar theft
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News