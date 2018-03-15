Man allegedly steals Jeep from dealership during test drive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3221846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video from Frankford car dealership where man allegedly stole a car during a test drive.

Police are investigating a report of a car theft from a dealership in the city's Frankford section that allegedly occurred during a test drive.It happened around 7 p.m. at the Philly Auto dealership on the 4500 block of Torresdale Avenue.Dealership employees said a man expressed interest in a late model Jeep Cherokee and subsequently took the car for a test drive.According to the salesman, during the test drive the man started driving erratically, resulting in the salesman telling him to pull over.The salesman said he was attempting to switch seats with the man when he allegedly pulled a gun and drove off, leaving the salesman stranded on the side of the road.The suspect sped off and has not been seen since.No shots were fired.The vehicle is described as a red Jeep Cherokee with a black roof.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------