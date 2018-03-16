Man shot and wounded in Fern Rock section of Philadelphia

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the scene of a shooting in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia on March 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia.

It happened after 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Marvine Street.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg.

They took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Action News is told no weapon was recovered at the scene.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident.


