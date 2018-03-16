TRAFFIC

Large covering falls onto Burlington Bristol Bridge

Large covering falls onto Burlington Bristol Bridge. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 16, 2018.

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Burlington Bristol Bridge was closed for a short time on Friday afternoon after a covering fell on the roadway.

The bridge commission said the temporary covering was put in place in preparation for a project on the bridge.

That covering came loose in wind, officials said.

The view from Chopper 6 showed that covering on the roadway and crews working to remove it.

Eventually, a truck was used to drag that covering off the bridge.

The bridge re-opened shortly after 4 p.m.

