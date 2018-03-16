SPORTS
espn

Philadelphia Eagles release DE Vinny Curry

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Tim McManus
The Philadelphia Eagleshave released defensive end Vinny Curry on Friday in a move that will provide $5 million in cap relief.

Curry, 29, was set to make a base salary of $9 million in 2018. The Eagles attempted to restructure his contract in an attempt to keep him but were unable to come to an agreement. Trade options were also explored before his release.

Curry thanked Eagles fans in an Instagram post Friday.



In a statement, the Eagles said, "We want to thank Vinny Curry for his contributions to our organization over the last six seasons, including the important role he played in bringing our city its first Super Bowl championship. It's difficult to part ways with a player like Vinny who has made an impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We wish Vinny and his family all the best moving forward."

The loss of Curry is offset at least in part by the addition of Michael Bennett, who was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks along with a seventh-round pick for a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

He joins a defensive end rotation that currently includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Chris Long.
The Eagles signed Curry to a five-year, $46 million in 2016. He started for the Super Bowl-champion Eagles last season and paced the teams with 41 quarterback hurries but finished the season with just three sacks.

Curry, a second-round pick by the Eagles in 2012, has 22 career sacks over seven NFL seasons.
Related Topics:
sportsespnchris longbrandon grahamfree agencynflvinny curryphiladelphia eaglesderek barnettmarcus johnson
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News