EDUCATION

Jersey City teachers strike as talks stall over health care

EMBED </>More Videos

Jersey City teachers strike as talks stall over health care. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. --
Teachers in a large northern New Jersey school district have gone on strike.

The job action in Jersey City began early Friday after the teachers union and the district failed to reach a deal. District officials say city schools will be open for a half day on Friday.

The last teachers strike in Jersey City occurred 20 years ago.

Hundreds of teachers had attended a school board meeting on Thursday night, calling on district officials to "get a deal done."

The two sides have been negotiating since last year, but talks have stalled over health care costs.

Blake Zimmer, a sixth-grade student at the Academy Middle School, was there Friday to show his support for the teachers. The 11-year-old held a sign reading "Teachers Deserve Respect" as he joined the educators picketing outside of his school.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsteachersstrike
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News