Florida school shooting survivors take their mission abroad

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 17, 2018.

Student survivors of Florida's high school shooting are taking their call for greater gun safety measures abroad.

Three of the survivors spoke in Dubai this weekend, sharing their frightening experience with educational professionals from around the world.

They spoke at the Global Education and Skills Forum and event that coincides with the one-million dollar Global Teacher Prize, awarded to one outstanding teacher from around the world each year.

