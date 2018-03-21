Menounos not a fan of Philly cheesesteaks, Seacrest likes Geno's

The Pizza Pizzazz Steak & Cheese

Hey @RyanSeacrest, we heard #GenosSteaks was on your mind this morning! @GenoPHL will be in NYC this week if you want us to stop by and make you a cheesesteak before #NationalCheesesteakDay this Saturday! — Geno's Steaks (@GenosSteaks) March 19, 2018

One thing Philadelphia is known for is its cheesesteaks.Ryan Seacrest knows that, but Maria Menounos thinks of another location for her cheesesteak meals.The celebrity host, who was filling in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Monday, opened the show by speaking about her recent trip to visit her family in Connecticut.Menounos' aunt and uncle are the owners of Pizza Pizzazz. It was there she had her favorite dish."I had a masterpiece of a steak and cheese in this weekend," she stated.On Pizza Pizzazz's menu is Steak & Cheese, described as 'Extra Lean Shaved Steak with American Cheese.'"They were like 'how do you want your Steak & Cheese?' Well, thank you for asking. Cause when I go to Philly, it doesn't work out," Menounos said. "You got to melt the cheese on every piece of steak. Not too much. Every piece of steak has to have a bite of cheese on there. You got to mix the hot peppers in. I ate the whole thing."With Camden County-native Ripa on vacation, it was up to Seacrest to give some love to Philly."There's a place called Geno's that I always think of that has the great Philly steaks," Seacrest said.Menounos was not budging on her steak and cheese views."Pizza Pizzazz," Menounos said.Action News reached out to Pizza Pizzazz to see what their Steak & Cheese was all about and how they feel about Menounos' praise."We have been carefully crafting our recipes for over 30 years; adding only the best choice meats and spices, to concoct something that Maria seeks out whenever she is in CT. We are flattered and honored that she feels we compete, yet alone are better than, a staple such as a Philadelphia cheesesteak. We always craft our steaks and cheeses to appeal to each individual customer. Everyone has a specific palette and we believe that sets us apart. Maria loves her steak and cheese with a very specific combination, little spicy and extra cheesy! With everything made to order we make sure that she and all our customers get their steak and cheese exactly how they want!" Pizza Pizzazz said.Meanwhile, Geno's Steaks heard Seacrest's shoutout and offered for owner Geno Vento, who is currently in New York, to stop by and make the host a cheesesteak.After all, Saturday is National Cheesesteak Day.------