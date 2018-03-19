FYI PHILLY

Infused Here is changing the way you shop for body products

This South Jersey couple is changing the way you care for your body (WPVI)

Made in Philly: Infused Here
This Made in Philly story is a family affair! The wife started the business, after a bath debacle with the baby, and now the husband has a role in the company, too.
INFUSE
Marlton Crossing Shopping Center
107 S. Rt. 73, Marlton, NJ 08053
856-452-5511

