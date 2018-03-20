U.S. & WORLD

Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked

EMBED </>More Videos

Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

CHICAGO --
Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

The company said Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.

Orbitz said data that was likely exposed includes name, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical and/or billing address and gender. The company said evidence suggests an attacker may have accessed information stored on this consumer and business partner platform between Oct. 1, 2017, and Dec. 22, 2017.

The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. It's now owned by Expedia Inc. of Belleview, Washington.

Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News