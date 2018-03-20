COMMUNITY & EVENTS

First day of spring at Franklin Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials announce plans despite the lack of spring weather. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
It may not feel like Spring outside, but organizers used the first official first day of the spring season to announce several exciting events coming to Philadelphia's Franklin Square this year.

Historic Philadelphia, Incorporated announced the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival coming to the square May first through June 30th.

Spring in Franklin Square also means the return of the family friend place, which features Philly Mini Golf, the country's longest-running continuous fountain and much more.
