Jockey on life support following accident at Parx Racing in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A beloved local jockey is on life support tonight following an accident during a race at Parx Racing in Bensalem.

In the ninth race Monday, the horse 56-year-old Jose Flores was riding fell. Flores suffered massive head and neck injuries. The horse had to be euthanized.

Flores has more than 4600 wins in his long career.

Out of respect for the Hall of Fame jockey and his family, Parx canceled all of Tuesday's races.
