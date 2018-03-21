NOR'EASTER

Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike

Watch video from Mobile 6 driving on Route 1 South in Wynnewood, Pa. on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Speed limits have been reduced on major roadways in Pennsylvania including on the Turnpike due to the fourth nor'easter hitting our region.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike speed limit has been temporarily lowered to 45 mph on the entire east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey, as well as the entire Northeastern Extension.

Several crashes have been reported as Turnpike crews continue to treat the roadway.

PennDOT has also temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on the following highways:

- Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676;
- U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; and
- State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

An overall ban on commercial vehicles remains on:

-Interstate 83 (entire length)
-Interstate 84 (eastbound, entire length)

-Interstate 78 (entire length)
-Interstate 380 (entire length)

A ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, pick-up trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, remains on:

-Interstate 76, the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline from Breezewood east to and Valley Forge.
-Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike between Valley Forge and the Delaware River Bridge in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension.
-Interstate 476 between the Turnpike and Interstate 95.
-Interstate 676 (entire length)
-Interstate 176 (entire length)

-Interstate 95 (entire length)
-Interstate 78 (entire length)
-Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81.
-Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80.

