TRAFFIC

2 police officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95.

The crash happened as snow fell across the area on Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police say the officers were in a vehicle that spun out near the Washington Ave. exit and struck a guardrail.

There was no word on the officers' exact conditions, though police say both were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

The view from a traffic camera showed a vehicle sideways on the roadway.

At least one fire truck, an ambulance, and several police cars were on the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashsnow storm
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News