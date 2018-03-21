Rain and sleet switches to snow in South Jersey

As rain and sleet fell from the sky on Wednesday morning, people in parts of South Jersey may have wondered: "Where's the snow?"Well, wonder no more.Action News was in Delran, New Jersey as the precipitation changed over to all snow by noon. Winds were starting to pick up, too.But these repeated visits from Old Man Winter were taking their toll on residents of the Garden State."I'm tired of it," said Patty Shin of Cinnaminson. "I'm more of a summer person, so I'm looking forward to some warm weather and sun.""I like the snow but I think I'm done," said Scott Christmas of Burlington. "This is crazy."------