WEATHER

Rain and sleet switches to snow in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain and sleet switches to snow in South Jersey. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) --
As rain and sleet fell from the sky on Wednesday morning, people in parts of South Jersey may have wondered: "Where's the snow?"

Well, wonder no more.

Action News was in Delran, New Jersey as the precipitation changed over to all snow by noon. Winds were starting to pick up, too.

But these repeated visits from Old Man Winter were taking their toll on residents of the Garden State.

"I'm tired of it," said Patty Shin of Cinnaminson. "I'm more of a summer person, so I'm looking forward to some warm weather and sun."

"I like the snow but I think I'm done," said Scott Christmas of Burlington. "This is crazy."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newssnowsnowstormDelran
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News