State Rep. Nick Miccarelli of Delaware County won't seek reelection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania lawmaker who is the subject of a protection-from-abuse order against him by another lawmaker over claims he was violent and abusive toward her says he won't run for re-election.

State Rep. Nick Miccarelli of Delaware County said in a statement Wednesday that he's decided to remove his name from the ballot.

Miccarelli says it's in his best interests to move on to a new chapter.

Miccarelli has said that fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil's allegations are false.

Toohil alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her when they dated several years ago. She also says he's been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.

Miccarelli's office issued the following statement:


"After much personal reflection and consultation with my family, staff and legislative colleagues, I have decided today to remove my name from the ballot for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, effective immediately.

I am making this difficult decision at this time to afford my party the opportunity to designate a new Republican candidate to be placed on the ballot for the May 15th Primary Election.

I know this decision will be questioned by my many supporters and loyal constituents who have stood by me through some recent, trying times, but it's in the best interests of me and my family to move on to the next chapter in our lives.

I love this country and Commonwealth and have honorably served both overseas in combat and will continue to answer the call of duty for both in the future.

My decision not to seek re-election should in no way be misconstrued by the public or misrepresented by the media as any admission of wrongdoing on my part.

I intend to continue to work to clear my good name and reputation and put this current controversial situation behind me, once and for all.

Finally, I thank the good people of the 162nd Legislative District for the honor of having been able to serve them for the past 10 years."

