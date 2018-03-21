HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers: Should adults get mumps vaccine?

By
Should adults get a booster mumps vaccine? That's the question researchers are asking.

Outbreaks of the virus are becoming more common and they believe it's because the vaccine starts to wear off over time.

In some cases, it's by the age of 19, and others by age 38.

Recruits in the military routinely get a booster when they enlist and there have been no outbreaks there.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmumpsvaccines
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News