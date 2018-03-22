SEPTA

SEPTA operating on regular schedule Thursday; some bus routes still suspended

SEPTA service returning after storm: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA is operating on a regular weekday schedules for all modes of transportation Thursday with the exception of a number of bus routes, one day after a major nor'easter hit the region.

Two bus routes in Philadelphia and 15 suburban bus routes remain suspended because of road conditions.

According to SEPTA's website, they include the following: Routes 90, 98, 99, 131, 132 and 139.

"An additional 31 routes are on weather-related detours," said SEPTA General Manager Jeff Knueppel at a news conference Friday morning. "This will change throughout the morning. We will continue to work with the city streets department, PennDOT and suburban municipalities to bring bus routes back to normal."

Commuters can also expect some delays on regional rail lines. Another challenge will be parking space in SEPTA-owned lots.

Officials say crews worked through the night to clear up to a foot of snow from many parking areas.



But additional cleanup work remains.

It was a much different story for the transit agency as the storm pushed through on Wednesday.
Service on the Norristown High Speed Line was suspended beginning at 10 p.m. between Bryn Mawr and Norristown Transportation Center because of heavy snow accumulation. It resumed service around 4:30 a.m.



At the height of the nor'easter, the majority of SEPTA's rail network continued with some exceptions.

Deteriorating road conditions resulted in numerous bus routes being put on weather-related detours and some were suspended.

SEPTA urges commuters to use caution during their travels today as platforms, parking lots, walkways and vehicles may be wet, slippery or icy.

