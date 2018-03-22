PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles fans create Jason Kelce Mummer snowmen

EMBED </>More Videos

Jason Kelce snowmen spotted in nor'easter. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
What better way to spend a snow day than build a snowman?

Action News received dozens of pictures of snowmen during Wednesday's nor'easter.

Two, however, could very well win the world championship of snowmen building.

They were based on Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his Mummers costume from the Championship Parade.



Haley Scott from Philadelphia sent us her rendition of a snowman Kelce in the complete outfit.



But that wasn't all.

Theresa Cardona sent us her "abominable Kelce." That arm raised in the air couldn't have been easy. She paid particular attention to the Eagle center's beard.


As for these snowmen - we like them and we do care!

EMBED More News Videos

Toddler dresses up as Jason Kelce: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 5, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessnownor'easter
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News