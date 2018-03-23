Search for students who rescued man from deadly fire in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A fire claimed the life of a man in Camden, New Jersey, but the toll could have been higher if not for the actions of selfless heroes, believed to be Rutgers-Camden students.

However, the identity of those heroes remains a mystery.

The fire broke out around 12:15 a.m. Friday in a brownstone in the area of 2nd and Cooper streets, across from the campus.

A student captured video of the flames shooting from the third floor. What's not seen on the video is two young men entering the home and carrying out a 90-year-old man as fire crews arrived.

"We did see this old man come out of the building, I don't think he was good. He was shivering and stuff and the boys were trying to help him out," said sophomore Deepali Seelar.

At a news conference the fire chief and mayor confirmed a 63-year-old man died on the 3rd floor. His father - the rescued man - is in stable condition thanks to the two mystery men.

"The ladder company, as they were entering the building, they were the ones who noticed what we think were students from Rutgers bringing the elderly gentlemen out of the building," said Camden Fire Chief Michael Harper.

Officials say the fire was accidental, though the exact cause has not been determined.

Rutgers officials and the rest of campus are looking for the men now being hailed as heroes.

"We don't know if they're students, or people who lived in building who are not students, or if they came from apartments. We don't know who they are but we thank them for being considerate about that," said Mary Beth Daisey.

"Whoever you are come out. People are going to thank you left and right for the rest of your lives for saving this man's life," said Austin Rampolla.

Fire investigators say this incident could have had a different outcome if the home had been outfitted with smoke detectors.

