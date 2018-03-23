NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

NEW YORK CITY --
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Edward Norton was being shot.

New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the blaze erupted in the basement of an unoccupied residential building about 11 p.m. Thursday.


Nigro said two other firefighters suffered burns and were in serious condition, and three other people were injured.

FDNY officials identified the firefighter killed as 37-year-old Michael R. Davidson, a 15-year department veteran. They say Davidson is survived by a wife and four children.

Eric Phillips, Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary, tweeted: "This is an awful night."

The blaze broke out on the set of "Motherless Brooklyn," starring Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.

