Punxsutawney Phil wanted by Pennsylvania sheriffs office

Pennsylvania police are looking for America's most famous groundhog, and they mean business.
The Monroe County Sheriffs Office has put Punxsutawney Phil on a wanted list.
Phil is wanted for deception.
Officials say he promised just six more weeks of winter, but that promise has expired and cold Pennsylvanians are demanding spring.
societypennsylvania newspunxsutawney philgroundhog daywinter
