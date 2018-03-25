Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees this spring

Wawa is looking to hire 5,000 new employees during the next three months.
Wawa announced the annual hiring campaign will span the spring season. They are looking to fill customer-service and management-level positions at all of Wawa's 790 stores across six states.
"At Wawa, part of the commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team. That's why we're thrilled to kick-off this year's spring hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family," Elizabeth Moore, Manager of Talent Acquisition at Wawa, said in a statement.
Some stores will be hosting open houses called 'Wawa Career Wednesdays.' They will be held every Wednesday for four straight weeks, beginning March 28 and running through April 18.
At these open houses, potential applicants can receive a brief, first interview and explore career opportunities.
Stores hosting the open house events will have signs announcing the dates/times.
Wawa asks those interested are encouraged to apply online prior to attending an Open House event.
To apply for an open position, visit www.wawa.com.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
careerspennsylvania newswawacareersemployment
careerspennsylvania newswawacareersemployment