United gives passenger $10K voucher after bumping her off flight

Shirleen Allicot reports on the passenger's tweet storm with United Airlines.

DULLES, Virginia --
A United Airlines passenger who was bumped from a flight in Virginia described the experience as "the best flight delay ever."

That's because United gave Allison Preiss a voucher for $10,000 - ten times the normal amount!


United had oversold the flight and asked Preiss to deboard.

Turns out, she's a communications director.
When she began unleashing an angry tweetstorm, it soon came to the attention of United, and the airline quickly increased its voucher.


