Hit-and-run crash near Dover, Del. leads to drug, weapons charges

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
A man was arrested on drug and weapons charges following a hit-and-run crash near Dover, Delaware.

Delaware state police were called to North DuPont Highway and Messina Hill Road around 1:39 p.m. Saturday after a Ford F-150 reportedly struck a car.

The truck continued southbound on N. DuPont Highway and, police say, callers reported that the vehicle was on three wheels.

The driver had pulled into a commercial property off Jerome Drive where police caught up with him.

They allegedly detected the odor or marijuana when they made contact with the pickup's driver, 22-year-old Marcos Vinicio Godoy of Middletown.

Godoy was detained as police searched the vehicle. Troopers allegedly found both marijuana and an unloaded handgun in the vehicle. A magazine with 11 rounds of ammunition was also found, police said.

He is facing drug, weapon, and traffic-related charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshit and rundrugsgunsDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News