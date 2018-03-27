Looking Back: 2016 Villanova Victory Parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1282715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Wildcats are making their way down Market Street and cheering along with fans in their Victory Parade.

As Nova Nation cheers on the Wildcats in their march to the 2018 Final Four, it wasn't that long ago that crowds gathered on Broad Street to celebrate Villanova.The parade, which celebrated the Villanova Wildcats' historic 2016 NCAA Championship victory and drew thousands of fans from across the region, stepped off from 20th and Market streets in Center City.The men's basketball team and coaching staff, as well as Villanova University's cheerleaders and band, all took part.The procession also included the Cardinal O'Hara High School marching band, and members of the 1985 National Champion Wildcat team.The stars of the parade, though, were the 2016 champs, who rode atop a double-decker bus and took turns hoisting the NCAA trophy over their heads.Wildcats make their way down Market St.Fans of all ages celebrating at the paradeArcidiacono family talks about Villanova rootsFather Donohue thanks Nova Nation2016 Villanova Wildcats introduced at rallyCoach Jay Wright leads Philly in Nova Nation chantRyan Arcidiacono talks to Nova NationKris Jenkins speaks at the Villanova Victory ParadeDaniel Ochefu speaks at the Villanova Victory Parade-----