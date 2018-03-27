VILLANOVA

Looking Back: 2016 Villanova Victory Parade

Villanova players celebrate on the court after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina, Monday, April 4, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As Nova Nation cheers on the Wildcats in their march to the 2018 Final Four, it wasn't that long ago that crowds gathered on Broad Street to celebrate Villanova.

The parade, which celebrated the Villanova Wildcats' historic 2016 NCAA Championship victory and drew thousands of fans from across the region, stepped off from 20th and Market streets in Center City.

The men's basketball team and coaching staff, as well as Villanova University's cheerleaders and band, all took part.

The procession also included the Cardinal O'Hara High School marching band, and members of the 1985 National Champion Wildcat team.

The stars of the parade, though, were the 2016 champs, who rode atop a double-decker bus and took turns hoisting the NCAA trophy over their heads.

Relive the moments:

Wildcats make their way down Market St.
The Wildcats are making their way down Market Street and cheering along with fans in their Victory Parade.



Fans of all ages celebrating at the parade
Fans of all ages have arrived along the parade route to cheer on the Villanova Wildcats, including students from Ryan Arcidiacono's alma mater, Neshaminy High School.



Arcidiacono family talks about Villanova roots
Ryan Arcidiacono's parents, Joe and Patti Arcidiacono, talk about how proud they are of their son and their Villanova roots.



Father Donohue thanks Nova Nation
Villanova President Father Peter Donohue thanks fans, alumni and all of Nova Nation for their continued support.



2016 Villanova Wildcats introduced at rally
Introducing the 2016 National Champion Villanova Wildcats!



Coach Jay Wright leads Philly in Nova Nation chant
Villanova Coach Jay Wright leads the entire city of Philadelphia in a Nova Nation chant.



Ryan Arcidiacono talks to Nova Nation
Co-Captain Ryan Arcidiacono thanks Nova Nation at the Villanova Victory Parade.



Kris Jenkins speaks at the Villanova Victory Parade
Forward Kris Jenkins speaks at the Villanova Victory Parade following his buzzer-beatnig shot in the NCAA Championship.



Daniel Ochefu speaks at the Villanova Victory Parade
Co-Captain Daniel Ochefu addresses Nova Nation at the Villanova Victory Parade.



