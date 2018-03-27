MEDICAL MARIJUANA

New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program

New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 27, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced an expansion of the state's medical marijuana program.

Murphy unveiled the expansion Tuesday. It came the same day that a panel the Democratic governor established published its recommendations.

Among the changes Murphy's making are the addition of five qualifying conditions: anxiety, migraines, Tourette's syndrome, chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders and chronic visceral pain.

The patient fee will also be reduced from $200 to $100, with a $20 rate for veterans and seniors.

The announcement comes as Murphy pushes for legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey.

