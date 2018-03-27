Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother

Man sentenced for mother's murder.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia has been sentenced for the murder of his mother.

Thirty-two-year-old Zachary Cope of Lower Makefield Township pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of 53-year-old Rebecca Cope.

He was ordered to spend between 10 and 40 years in state prison.

Cope said he stabbed his mother inside the home that they shared in December 2016.

He said he believed that a hired assassin was posing as his mother, and that's why he killed her.

An autopsy revealed Cope's mother suffered more than 70 stab wounds.

