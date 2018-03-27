Kensington residents react to safe-injection site proposal

Armed with frustration, residents voiced their concerns to the Mayor's Heroin Task Force about a proposed safe-injection site for addicts.Residents were on both sides of the issue, as officials touted how the safe injection sites in Vancouver had stopped fatal overdoses and could possibly help curb the 1200 fatalities Philadelphia saw last year alone."In terms of 'not in my backyard,' it's really about saving lives," said Behavioral Health Commissioner David Jones.Jason Puglisi is a recovering addict. He has been sober for 7 days."What we're doing now isn't working. Something needs to be done," he said. "Being down in the middle of Kensington, watching people pick up needles to use them, using puddle water to mix drugs. It's something that is unacceptable."Still residents at the forum said they left more divided on the issue."I see it much more as a treatment and prevention," said Bill Kinkle, of Glenside. "If people aren't alive we can't get them into recovery. Keep them alive first."------