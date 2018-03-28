POLICE OFFICER KILLED

Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of Sgt. Wilson seeks death penalty: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 28, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The case of two men accused of killing Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson went before a judge Wednesday morning in Center City.

Wilson was gunned down at a GameStop getting a video game for his young son in North Philadelphia in 2015.
EMBED More News Videos

Two suspects have been charged in the death of Philadelphia Police Officer Robert Wilson III.



The trial has now been set for late fall with a pretrial hearing set for June.

Once that announcement was made by Judge O'Keefe there was audible reaction in the courtroom from frustrated family members who want to see brothers Ramone Williams and Carlton Hipps put to death.

That decision is still up in the air.

PHOTOS: Viewings, funeral for Officer Robert Wilson III


This case has ended up being the biggest test so far for newly elected district attorney Larry Krasner who ran his campaign on his commitment to not seek the death penalty.

Now, just months into his term, that commitment is being tested, in the killing of a Philadelphia police officer no less.

This is only widening the divide between Philadelphia police and the DA's office.

"My brother was a hero. He gave his all - what he signed up to do, the oath he took to become an officer. There's no reason why we should sit here and still keep giving more time. For what? Murderers. Killers. My brother didn't get more time," Wilson's sister Shakira Wilson-Burroughs said.

RELATED: Philadelphia Police post portrait of Sgt. Robert Wilson III
RELATED: Sgt. Robert Wilson III posthumously awarded Medal of Valor

"If we have capital cases available in the commonwealth then that's just my opinion that that's what we probably should be looking at," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

"If there's ever a classic case for a death penalty case, this is it," Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby said.

A committee has been put together by Krasner to decide whether the death penalty will be sought.

RELATED: Police radio of Ofc. Wilson shooting

A decision should be made by June for the pretrial hearing.

The District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is committed to fighting for justice in the horrific murder of Sergeant Wilson. DA Krasner, who already met with some members of Sergeant Wilson's family, understands their trauma and continues to extend his support and condolences during this difficult time. We also continue to reach out to other members of his family, including the mothers of his children. As of today, the office is continuing to review the case through the office's Homicide Sentencing Committee. It remains a death penalty case at this time."

RELATED: Family members of Officer Robert Wilson open up

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia policepolice officer killed
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Viewings, funeral for Officer Robert Wilson III
AUDIO: Police radio of Ofc. Wilson shooting
Family members of Officer Robert Wilson open up
Philadelphia Police post portrait of Sgt. Robert Wilson III
Fallen Sgt. Robert Wilson III receives Medal of Valor
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Accused cop killers take plea deal to avoid death penalty
Family responds to plea deal for suspects in Philly officer's murder
No death penalty for suspects in Philadelphia officer's murder
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
2 NYPD officers killed in crash, one got married hours before
More police officer killed
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News