Hawk gets caught in car grille in Lancaster County

Hawk gets caught in car grille in Lancaster County. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Ephrata, Pa. (WPVI) --
A woman driving along in Lancaster County says a large hawk swooped down in front of her vehicle and it got stuck in the grille.

She made sure she got proof of the incident.

A photo was taken by Ephrata Police officers who responded to the driver's call about the bird.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Exactly how the hawk got lodged like this isn't known, but after a short time, the bird managed to free itself and flew off.

