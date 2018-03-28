Ephrata, Pa. (WPVI) --A woman driving along in Lancaster County says a large hawk swooped down in front of her vehicle and it got stuck in the grille.
She made sure she got proof of the incident.
A photo was taken by Ephrata Police officers who responded to the driver's call about the bird.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Exactly how the hawk got lodged like this isn't known, but after a short time, the bird managed to free itself and flew off.
