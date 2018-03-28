If you love wine but hate how you feel the next day, a Texas company says it has the solution: get rid of the grapes.Paradise Tropical Wines has created more than 40 grapeless blends made exclusively from pressed, fermented fruit.The owner says their wines are made from fruits like kiwis and blueberries and eliminate tannins, which is the substance in traditional wines blamed for giving many people headaches, hot flashes and hangovers.Though critics argue the company shouldn't call their products Vino, the owner disagrees, saying wine is just the art of fermentation.------