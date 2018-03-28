Groom sneaks creepy clown into wedding photos

What better way to celebrate a year of wedded bliss than surprising your wife with a beautiful framed photo from your wedding day?How about sneaking in your own surprise that you waited a full year to reveal...Take a look at the full picture. Yes, that is a killer clown hiding in the background of one of Vincent and Manda Alexander's wedding photos.Unbeknownst to Manda, Vincent and his photographer, Megan Bowling, snuck Vincent's brother, dressed as a murderous bozo, into one of the shoots.Somehow, the Texas groom kept the secret for a full year.In case you're wondering, the rest of their wedding photos are perfectly gorgeous and killer-clown free.We should also tell you that Manda doesn't have a fear of clowns.However, she does have a great sense of humor, hanging the creepy portrait in a place of honor.