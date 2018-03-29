ACCIDENT

Person struck and killed on I-295 identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Person struck and killed on I-295. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A man was struck and killed along I-295 in South Jersey.

Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Rogeilio Lawman of Pensecola, Florida.

It happened near exit 52 in Florence Township at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

New Jersey State Police say the person was struck by a Jeep while standing on the highway near a vehicle with a damaged tire.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep stopped nearby.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscrashaccidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedFlorence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENT
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More accident
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News