College student forced to bust a move after being late to class

College student forced to bust a move after being late to class

A college professor in Florida is not messing around when it comes to showing up on time for class.

The professor at Keiser University Tampa makes any student who is late to his class bust a move in front of his or her fellow students.

Video posted to Twitter by user Vane shows one of her classmates showing off his best moves in front of the class.

The caption to the video reads, "My professor makes you dance when you're late to his class. This is college."

The video has garnered over 10-million views since being posted on March 26.

