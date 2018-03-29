FAMILY & PARENTING

Pope gives 12-year-old cancer survivor a ride in the popemobile

Pope gives 12-year-old cancer survivor a ride in the popemobile. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A 12-year-old Ohio boy had the experience of a lifetime in Italy this week.

He not only got to meet the Pope, he got a ride on the Popemobile as well.

Peter Lombardi is in remission from leukemia.

The family went to Rome to celebrate and while there, one of the pope's security guards lifted Peter up, and the Pope kissed him.

They originally planned to come to Philadelphia when the Pope was here, but Peter was undergoing chemo and had to watch on television.

------
