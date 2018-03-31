Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City

Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON CITY (WPVI) --
Police in Burlington City may have found the man responsible for pushing a fisherman into the Delaware River.

They are questioning a person of interest seen in a surveillance video.

They believe he shoved the unassuming 79-year-old victim into the water earlier this week.

Police were looking to get the suspect before he injured anyone else.

A good samaritan jumped in to rescue the victim, who is recovering from a broken shoulder.

