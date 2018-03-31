U.S. & WORLD

Jewelry heist foiled when would-be thieves run into store owner

Jewelry heist foiled when would-be thieves run into store owner. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) --
Three would-be thieves had their plot foiled when they ran into the owner of the store they were targeting.

Two of the suspects were caught on surveillance video cutting a metal gate protecting a jewelry store in New York City.

Police say the third person was the getaway driver.

One man made it inside and immediately started smashing the glass cases.

The store's owner happened to be asleep in the back room.

He heard the alarm and noise, and ran down the hallway.

That owner says he saw the same suspects a few days earlier.

They were wearing masks and gloves and fidgeting with his gate.

He scared the off that time too.

