PHILLY PROUD

Volunteers renovate Roxborough home for family in need

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers renovate home for family in need. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, volunteers converged at a home ready to make a difference for one local family.

Workers with an organization called Kencrest took part in a big painting and landscaping project along Green Street on Monday.

They spruced up the interior and brought new life to the exterior.

When finished, the renovated home will be a sanctuary for a family whose facing intellectual or physical disabilities.

This is the second time this year the Kencrest organization has launched a big volunteer project like this one.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News