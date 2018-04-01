Jury selection begins Monday in Cosby retrial

Bill Cosby and his lawyer return to court Monday morning for the start of jury selection.More than 180 potential jurors have been summoned to appear at the Montgomery County Courthouse for screening.Cosby's accuser, Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, will take the stand to again accuse the showbiz legend of drugging and molesting her at his Cheltenham mansion back in January 2004.The defense is still waiting for critical pre-trial rulings from Judge Steven O'Neill on a number of issues.Among them, whether they can call a former Temple University employee to the stand. One they say will show Constand to be a gold digger who was overheard discussing a plot to extort money from the multi-millionaire entertainer.The judge barred her appearance at the first trial.Published reports said Cosby paid Constand more than $3 million in an out-of-court settlement.The judge will allow testimony from 5 of Cosby's more than 60 accusers, five times more than in the first trial last spring. He only permitted one at the first trial last spring.The trial's opening is set for Monday, April 9, unless there is on-going problem seating 12 jurors and 6 alternates.------