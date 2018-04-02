CRASH

Driver critically injured in Darby crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver injured in Darby crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver was critically injured in a crash in Darby, Delaware County.

It happened around midnight Sunday on Lansdowne Avenue near Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Action News viewer video shows the vehicle flipped onto its side.

Police say the driver lost control and smashed into a utility pole splitting it in half.

The crash brought down wires and knocked over a tree.

The driver was trapped for 30 minutes while crews worked to free her.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidentDarby Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More crash
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News