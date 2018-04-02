WEATHER

Not an April shower, but an April snowfall

EMBED </>More Videos

Not an April shower, but an April snowfall. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
For a few hours it seemed like any snow storm, despite the fact it's April 2.

Just as the sun was starting to come up the snow started to accumulate.

It was sticking to just about anything.

In West Goshen Township on East Market Street, cars, the grass... everything was being covered.

Needless to say, most people have had enough.

Diamond Guilford of West Chester said, "I believe it was enough about a month ago I'm ready for spring I'm ready for you know tank tops and flip-flops."

Joseline Perez of West Chester said, "Are you tired of snow yet? Yeah. Ha ha I'm ready for spring and hot weather.

In Collegeville the flakes were as big as we've seen all season.

It put a coating on everything...the trees and power lines were covered.

But not everyone we spoke to was angered by the snow, some say they really like it. Several people we spoke to in Trooper said they do. And want it to keep snowing further into the month.

Joan Ewing of Trooper said, "I love it. I'm sorry I love snow I'm a winter person."

Guy Pico of Collegeville said he thinks snow is exactly what we need.

He said, "People stay inside too much. If they'd get out in it they'd enjoy it a little more."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newssnowsnowstormsevere weatherWhitemarsh Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News