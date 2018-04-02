Phillies/Mets game in New York postponed

NEW YORK (WPVI) --The Mets have announced that the scheduled game against the Phillies in New York on Monday has been postponed.
The Mets said the game will be played as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9 at 4:10 p.m.
The postponement comes amid snowfall along the northeast.
Womp womp womp... https://t.co/Gci4GNPa3Z— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 2, 2018
Tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia has been postponed and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9 at 4:10 p.m. For complete details ➡️ https://t.co/ltHFq3BUJS pic.twitter.com/TBSZdlGOET— New York Mets (@Mets) April 2, 2018
Meanwhile, the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was postponed.
