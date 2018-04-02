Stabbings in Wilmington leave man dead, women and toddler injured

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities have charged a Delaware man with first-degree murder after a stabbing incident that left another man dead and an 18-month-old girl in critical condition.

Police say two women also were treated for cuts after the incident, which resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Chaon Calhoun.

Authorities say a woman walked into Wilmington Hospital on Sunday evening carrying her toddler, who had multiple stab wounds to her head.

Police went to the woman's home, where they found a man with fatal stab wounds to his head and neck. Another woman was cut on her head.

Calhoun, who was found with superficial wounds to his hands and wrist, was charged with murder and other crimes.

It was not immediately clear whether Calhoun, who is being held without bail, has a lawyer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsstabbinghomicideWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News