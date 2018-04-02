Get moving, get healthy, get prizes - and help Boys & Girls Clubs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --This Wednesday National Walking Day.
And just in time, a major health insurance company is offering some good incentives to get you up and moving.
United Healthcare wants people to take the online Step Up for Better Health pledge to walk more... or take the stairs... or wear a fitness tracker.
For the first 25-thousand to make the pledge, United Healthcare will donate a dollar each to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
And those who sign up will be automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win Apple Watches, Foot Locker gift cards, or games.
United has also mapped out walking routes in 50 major cities to make getting 10-thousand steps easier.
"Walking is a miracle drug. walking helps your blood pressure, helps your blood sugar, can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke,helps your bones. So walking is really a wonder drug," says Dr. David Britchkow, the chief medical officer for United Healthcare of Pa.
For Philadelphia, the 10-thousand step loop includes scenic spots like Rittenhouse Square, the Schuylkill River Trail, and Old City.
However, you can also build your own route with the online step counter
The challenge is open to everyone.
And even though the official walking day is Wednesday, the entire month of April is dedicated to getting all of us to move more.
For more information, go to www.uhcwalkingmaps.com.