HEALTH & FITNESS

Get moving, get healthy, get prizes - and help Boys & Girls Clubs

EMBED </>More Videos

Get moving, get healthy, get prizes - and help Boys & Girls Clubs: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

10,000 step routes in 50 cities mapped out, or build your own
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This Wednesday National Walking Day.

And just in time, a major health insurance company is offering some good incentives to get you up and moving.
United Healthcare wants people to take the online Step Up for Better Health pledge to walk more... or take the stairs... or wear a fitness tracker.

For the first 25-thousand to make the pledge, United Healthcare will donate a dollar each to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

And those who sign up will be automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win Apple Watches, Foot Locker gift cards, or games.

United has also mapped out walking routes in 50 major cities to make getting 10-thousand steps easier.

"Walking is a miracle drug. walking helps your blood pressure, helps your blood sugar, can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke,helps your bones. So walking is really a wonder drug," says Dr. David Britchkow, the chief medical officer for United Healthcare of Pa.

For Philadelphia, the 10-thousand step loop includes scenic spots like Rittenhouse Square, the Schuylkill River Trail, and Old City.

However, you can also build your own route with the online step counter

The challenge is open to everyone.

And even though the official walking day is Wednesday, the entire month of April is dedicated to getting all of us to move more.

For more information, go to www.uhcwalkingmaps.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexercise
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News